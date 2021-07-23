Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $195.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

