Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%.

HGBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

