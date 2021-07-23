Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 394,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.