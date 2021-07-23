Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post $776.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.20 million and the lowest is $755.50 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist Securities raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. 14,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,077. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

