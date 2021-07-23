Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 297,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,461. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.