Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

AGTI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,037. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

