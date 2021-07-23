Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstead Mortgage.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 203,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

CMO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36. Capstead Mortgage has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.