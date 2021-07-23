Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $6.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $6.25 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $10.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $25.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $43.01 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.95.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

