Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

PRVB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,037,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,700. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $171,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

