Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $385.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.99 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Atlas by 759.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

