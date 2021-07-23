Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cutera posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CUTR opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $15,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

