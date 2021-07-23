Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $303.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.00 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 62,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

