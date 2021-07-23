Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.15.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

