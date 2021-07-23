Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report sales of $32.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.15 million to $33.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $26.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $132.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.81 million to $136.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.48 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $148.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 133,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $659.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

