Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

