Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 7,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,443. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

