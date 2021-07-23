Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Repligen posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.01.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Repligen by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

