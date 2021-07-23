Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 8,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,597. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

