Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report sales of $293.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.10 million to $298.82 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,204 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

