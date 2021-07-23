Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

ADPT stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,795 shares of company stock worth $5,001,092. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

