Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Hold

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

GENI stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

