Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,319 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.