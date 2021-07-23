Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Strong Sell

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SciPlay by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

