Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Hold

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

TBIO opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

