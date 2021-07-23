Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.65 on Monday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

