Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are commendable. Focus on reducing adjusted costs to €16.7 billion by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank remains committed to counterbalancing high regulatory costs through these cost-saving measures. Deutsche Bank's stable funding base makes it poised for growth, backed by a gradually improving economy. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Challenging business conditions in the domestic economy might also impede the company’s top-line growth in the near term.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

