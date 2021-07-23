Zacks Investment Research Lowers HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to Hold

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ HHR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 395.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

