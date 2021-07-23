Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock took a hit from third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by soft frozen potato products demand in the away-from-home channel due to curbs on restaurants and other non-commercial foodservice customers, wherein shipments are likely to remain low. Also, the company saw high COVID-19-related supply-chain costs, which are likely to stay. While Lamb Weston expects tough operating conditions, it anticipates global restaurant traffic to improve throughout 2021. In fact, shipment trends improved sequentially in the third quarter. Apart from these, the company has been benefiting from solid Retail unit sales, which are likely to keep gaining from elevated at-home consumption.”

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.