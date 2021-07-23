Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

