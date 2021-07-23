Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.7% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

