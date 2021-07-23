Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to “Buy”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTTR opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

