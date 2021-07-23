Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to “Hold”

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of RAPT opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $30,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

