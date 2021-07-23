Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Hold

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

