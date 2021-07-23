Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to “Hold”

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNTL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

