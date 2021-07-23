Zel (ZEL) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00294373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00119061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001980 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

