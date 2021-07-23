Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $171.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.28. 18,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.64. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

