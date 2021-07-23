Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.85. 14,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zendesk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

