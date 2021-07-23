Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0610 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $703.06 million and approximately $41.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00229480 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001204 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00872349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,808,363,201 coins and its circulating supply is 11,516,896,048 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

