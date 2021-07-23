Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.