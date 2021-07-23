ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Head to Head Analysis

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZIX and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 1.88 -$6.43 million $0.25 28.92 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.12 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -5.00

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.55% 79.47% 6.30% Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZIX and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

ZIX currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.77%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.69%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than ZIX.

Volatility and Risk

ZIX has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIX beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for small and medium businesses; information rights management, e-signatures, and secure file sharing solutions; and software-as-a-service cloud backup and recovery solutions. The company serves the healthcare, financial services, and insurance industries, as well as government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force and tele sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners, including other managed service providers. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

