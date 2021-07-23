Zoe Holland Buys 42,211 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Zoe Holland bought 42,211 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

Shares of FEN stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 64 ($0.84). The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.09. The company has a market capitalization of £67.13 million and a PE ratio of 46.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 1.04 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

