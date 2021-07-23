ZrCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,869.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. ZrCoin has a market cap of $857,283.70 and approximately $49,869.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,319.71 or 0.99680035 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

