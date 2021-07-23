ZumCoin Price Down 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $713,446.17 and $25.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 171.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

