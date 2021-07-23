ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $904,124.16 and $30.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

