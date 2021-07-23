Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 430 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 430 target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 423.09.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

