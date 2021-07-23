Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $38.63. 2,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

