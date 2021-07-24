-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 221,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

