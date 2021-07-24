$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.40. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 4,267,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,349. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

