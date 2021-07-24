$0.28 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.78. 5,977,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

