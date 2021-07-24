-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

GMTX traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 237,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

